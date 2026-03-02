Insider Buying: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Director Purchases $186,950.00 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) Director David Stockert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,829 shares in the company, valued at $255,336.31. This trade represents a 273.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of REXR opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $45.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Featured Stories

