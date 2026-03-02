Insider Buying: Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Director Purchases $71,350.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Badavas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,981.71. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 7.9%

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $133.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.43%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $19.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 884,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 34.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 992,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

