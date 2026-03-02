Insider Buying: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$28.37 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,740.00.

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -696.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally. Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.