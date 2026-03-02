Insider Buying: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director Krishna Srinivasan acquired 40,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,250. This trade represents a 800.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Krishna Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Krishna Srinivasan bought 5,000 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00.

CS Disco Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of CS Disco stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 618,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,064. The firm has a market cap of $221.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.16. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. CWM LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 87.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

