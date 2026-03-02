Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Short Interest Update

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,309 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 1,725 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of QIDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.27. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $37.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.
About Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF
