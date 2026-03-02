Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Short Interest Update

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,309 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 1,725 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of QIDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.27. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $37.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

About Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF

The Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (QIDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks total return by broadly investing in US stocks of any market capitalization. QIDX was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

