Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDB. Barclays lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Independent Research set a $80.00 target price on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

INDB stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.64 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $170,371.60. Following the sale, the director owned 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,417.90. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $29,941.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,779.01. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,917 shares of company stock worth $244,853. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,134,000 after purchasing an additional 769,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Independent Bank by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,102,000 after acquiring an additional 624,833 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,261,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,199,000 after acquiring an additional 576,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 78.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

