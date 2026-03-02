IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

IMAX stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. IMAX has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in IMAX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

