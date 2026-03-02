Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Illinois Tool Works worth $951,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $290.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.75 and a 200 day moving average of $259.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $274.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

