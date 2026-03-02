Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $115.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

