Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.04 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Hitachi Constr Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hitachi Constr will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi Constr

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, offering a comprehensive range of hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, rigid dump trucks and specialized machinery. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, including civil engineering, infrastructure development, quarrying and open-pit mining, and it emphasizes technological innovation in its product designs to enhance productivity and fuel efficiency.

Originally established in 1951 as part of the Hitachi Group, the company produced its first hydraulic excavator in 1963 and has since expanded its portfolio to include advanced automation and telematics solutions.

