Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) CFO Acquires $100,310.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) CFO Seth Meyer purchased 7,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 448,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,764.49. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 price target on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Hercules Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hercules Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO Scott Bluestein, CFO Seth Meyer and several directors) bought stock this week — collectively over ~46,000 shares — signaling management confidence at current levels. See the CEO’s SEC filing for details. CEO SEC Filing

Multiple insiders (CEO Scott Bluestein, CFO Seth Meyer and several directors) bought stock this week — collectively over ~46,000 shares — signaling management confidence at current levels. See the CEO’s SEC filing for details. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have modestly lowered fair-value estimates and price targets (examples: consolidated fair value trimmed from ~$21.22 to ~$20.31; several firms trimmed targets and ratings), a recalibration rather than a wholesale downgrade of the thesis. Analyst Note

Analysts have modestly lowered fair-value estimates and price targets (examples: consolidated fair value trimmed from ~$21.22 to ~$20.31; several firms trimmed targets and ratings), a recalibration rather than a wholesale downgrade of the thesis. Negative Sentiment: Unusual bearish options flow — investors bought ~28,062 put contracts (a >1,200% jump vs typical daily put volume) — a strong short-term bearish signal that can amplify downward pressure.

Unusual bearish options flow — investors bought ~28,062 put contracts (a >1,200% jump vs typical daily put volume) — a strong short-term bearish signal that can amplify downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Hercules cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28), reducing income appeal for yield‑seeking investors and increasing concern about payout sustainability (payout ratio ~87%). See company data and dividend details. MarketBeat HTGC

Hercules cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28), reducing income appeal for yield‑seeking investors and increasing concern about payout sustainability (payout ratio ~87%). See company data and dividend details. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts (Wells Fargo, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Piper Sandler and others) have pressured sentiment and likely contributed to selling. Analyst Coverage

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

Featured Stories

