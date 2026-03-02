Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Hempalta Trading Down 33.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market. The company was formerly known as Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd and changed its name to Hempalta Corp. in March 2024. Hempalta Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

