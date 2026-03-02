Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $38,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $71.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

