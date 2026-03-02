Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Healthpeak Properties worth $37,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

