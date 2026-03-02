Head to Head Survey: U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) versus Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 2.14% 1.64% 0.61% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U-Haul and Jungheinrich, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 1 0 0 1 2.50 Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

U-Haul has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U-Haul and Jungheinrich”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $6.00 billion 1.65 $367.09 million $0.48 105.42 Jungheinrich $5.84 billion N/A $312.72 million N/A N/A

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of U-Haul shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of U-Haul shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U-Haul beats Jungheinrich on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,065 company operated retail moving stores and 20,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2020, it had a rental fleet of approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers, and 41,000 towing devices; and 1,745 self-storage locations with approximately 774,000 rentable storage units. The company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

