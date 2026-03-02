Head-To-Head Review: Nextdoor (NXDR) & Its Rivals

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nextdoor to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextdoor Competitors 100 206 225 14 2.28

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 114.30%. Given Nextdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11% Nextdoor Competitors -64.93% -919.57% -68.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $257.65 million -$54.20 million -12.50 Nextdoor Competitors $262.69 million -$83.53 million -12.42

Nextdoor’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nextdoor rivals beat Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

