Head to Head Contrast: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) versus BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST)

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BioHarvest Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHarvest Sciences and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHarvest Sciences -36.33% -1,041.86% -36.06% Akari Therapeutics N/A -68.38% -31.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.1% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioHarvest Sciences and Akari Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHarvest Sciences 1 0 3 0 2.50 Akari Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

BioHarvest Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.01%. Akari Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.53, indicating a potential upside of 972.54%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than BioHarvest Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHarvest Sciences and Akari Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHarvest Sciences $25.19 million 3.07 -$12.91 million ($0.68) -6.93 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.79 million N/A N/A

BioHarvest Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akari Therapeutics.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats BioHarvest Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHarvest Sciences



BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications. BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Akari Therapeutics



Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

