HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crescent Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Crescent Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIO

Crescent Biopharma Stock Performance

CBIO opened at $11.44 on Monday. Crescent Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $18,237,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,848,883.06. This represents a 97.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,400,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is a clinical‐stage immuno‐oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s research strategy centers on combination approaches that enhance anti‐tumor immune responses by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways implicated in immune evasion and tumor growth.

The company’s lead candidate, CPB-201, is a bifunctional fusion protein designed to block programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) while neutralizing transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), with the goal of restoring T-cell activity and reducing tumor fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.