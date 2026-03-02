Harvey Norman Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 255.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.
About Harvey Norman
