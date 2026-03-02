Harvey Norman Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 255.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

About Harvey Norman

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings. It operates complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.