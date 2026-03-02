Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,106 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 65.1% in the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $148.74 target price (up from $146.75) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $124.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.99.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $217.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $223.89.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,783.04. The trade was a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $55,544.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,731.28. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

