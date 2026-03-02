Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 18,087 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 317.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Acuity by 50,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,268,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $676,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,925 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 13.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,249,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,895,000 after purchasing an additional 151,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 64.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after purchasing an additional 224,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $301.27 on Monday. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $380.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 9.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price target on Acuity in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total transaction of $1,538,110.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,557.29. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

