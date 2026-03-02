GSR IV Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GSRFU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

GSR IV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 3rd. GSR IV Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GSR IV Acquisition Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GSRFU opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. GSR IV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of GSR IV Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GSR IV Acquisition by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 289,300 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GSR IV Acquisition by 847.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 399,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,122,000.

About GSR IV Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

