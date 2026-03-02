GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 531 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,142.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,256.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,073.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $978.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.42.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Stories

