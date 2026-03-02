GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 30,723 BioAge Labs, Inc. $BIOA

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIOA. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioAge Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $4,223,898.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,437.60. The trade was a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 354,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,228 in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioAge Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BIOA opened at $22.27 on Monday. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.21.

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

