Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 987,690 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 1,323,595 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.1 days.

Shares of GRPOF stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Monday. 28,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Grupo Traxión has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Grupo Traxión is a leading integrated transportation and logistics provider based in Mexico. The company offers a comprehensive suite of freight services, including full truckload, intermodal, dedicated fleet, and dry van transportation, serving industries such as automotive, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and agriculture across its national network.

Beyond core trucking operations, Grupo Traxión delivers value-added solutions such as warehousing, cross-docking, customs brokerage and last-mile delivery.

