GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.23, but opened at $49.32. GRAIL shares last traded at $49.2530, with a volume of 253,553 shares changing hands.

GRAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GRAIL in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 5.21.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 277.46%.The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. Research analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in GRAIL by 200.0% during the third quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,320,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GRAIL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

