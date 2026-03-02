Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.86 and last traded at C$17.78, with a volume of 56545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.
Goldmoney Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.11.
About Goldmoney
Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldmoney
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.