Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.86 and last traded at C$17.78, with a volume of 56545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.11.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing.

