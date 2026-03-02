Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 10.9% – Here’s Why

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.6920. 152,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,930,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $625.77 million, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $230.56 million for the quarter. Gogo had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 1.42%.The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oakleigh Thorne acquired 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 954,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,883.32. The trade was a 21.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 91,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo’s offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo’s ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

