Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $55,601.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,014. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $77,389.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 135,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,586.56. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock worth $976,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Globalstar by 11.6% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,701,000 after acquiring an additional 209,825 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 79,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.85. 250,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,801. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $74.88.

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

