GlobalData (LON:DATA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GlobalData (LON:DATA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.30 EPS for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%.

GlobalData Price Performance

DATA opened at GBX 84.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £596.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. GlobalData has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development. This model governs everything we do, from how we develop and manage our products, to our approach to sales and customer success, and supporting business operations.

