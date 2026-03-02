Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,610 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 29th total of 13,801 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 220.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 95.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

