Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.52% of Getty Realty worth $225,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,315,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Getty Realty by 58.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 527,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 193,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

GTY stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Getty Realty’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.78%.

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

