Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.9%

GPC stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 895.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.