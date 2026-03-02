Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Up 35.6% in February

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,558,822 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 29th total of 7,047,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Genpact news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,922. Genpact has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 price objective on Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

