Geneva Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,629 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,133,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,951,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 188,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,506 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,560.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,958,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 724,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $251.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average is $175.19. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.