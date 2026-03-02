Geneva Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,598 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,884 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 718,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,704,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $115.99.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

