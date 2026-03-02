Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after buying an additional 427,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after acquiring an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,110,000 after buying an additional 575,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $176.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $10,105,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $330,557.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,062.89. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,826 shares of company stock valued at $48,944,946. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

