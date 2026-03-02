Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 4,796 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises approximately 2.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 112.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.24.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $872.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $894.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

