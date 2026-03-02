General Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 53,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,056 call options.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,420. General Motors has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

