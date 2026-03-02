GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stake Lifted by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 3.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $44,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $872.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $894.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

