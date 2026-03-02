GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Decreased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,015 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises about 3.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $258,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 28.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova stock opened at $872.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $894.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

