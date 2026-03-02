Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 257.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.
Future Generation Australia Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58.
Future Generation Australia Company Profile
