Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 257.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Future Generation Australia Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Future Generation Australia Company Profile

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

