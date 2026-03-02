Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 548,837 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 29th total of 396,878 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 726.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 726.9 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF opened at $19.60 on Monday. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: FJTNF) is a Tokyo-based media conglomerate that operates as the holding company for a diverse portfolio of broadcasting and content‐production businesses. Its primary subsidiary, Fuji Television Network, produces and airs a wide range of television programming, including news, sports, dramas and variety shows. The company also maintains radio operations through Nippon Broadcasting System and offers advertising sales and media planning services to domestic and international clients.

In addition to its core broadcasting activities, Fuji Media Holdings develops and distributes content across multiple platforms.

