fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.17 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $434,211.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 561,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,641.40. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,696 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

