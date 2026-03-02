Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Stock Holdings Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $82,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,388.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freshpet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

Freshpet stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

