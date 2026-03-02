Francine Ereira Purchases 5,000 Shares of Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) insider Francine Ereira purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.51 per share, with a total value of A$17,550.00.

The firm has a market cap of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.22, a PEG ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 223.0%.

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings. In addition, the company offers general insurances, including home, contents, landlord, car, and travel insurances, as well as pet and life insurance; NBN internet plans; and home loans.

