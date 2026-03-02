Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortrea by 6,802.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 214.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea by 74.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fortrea by 137.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTRE. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Fortrea and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

