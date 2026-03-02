Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,759 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 517,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $89.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

