Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 15,948 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2,295.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.89.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $600,306.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 138,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,094,799.20. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,602,869. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $118.83 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

