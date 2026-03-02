Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $405,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 178.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of DHT by 1,598.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 174,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.96 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

